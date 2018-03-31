Mix of sunshine, clouds bringing Easter Sunday sprinkles to Orlando area

Eggs, candy and bunnies are traditionally all part of America's Easter holiday. Take a look at the interesting ways in which other countries celebrate Easter.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday has been cloudy and humid, but some changes are on the way to the Orlando-area forecast.

Clouds will linger overnight Saturday and act like a blanket, keeping temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

"Temperatures will range from 55 in Ocala to 64 in Orlando and 63 in Palm Bay," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said.

The same clouds will also keep a 10 percent chance of rain in the forecast.

Sunshine will come in and out Sunday as many take part in Easter celebrations, with some rain possible later.

"Some peek-a-boo sunshine for Easter morning will be followed by a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon," Treanor said. "The day is not a washout, though."

Temperatures will remain warm through the afternoon. Highs will range from 78 degrees in Daytona Beach to 80 degrees in Melbourne and 83 degrees in Orlando.

Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will stay warm Monday and Tuesday, with clouds and a threat of rain following Wednesday.

Temperatures will cool down a bit by Thursday and Friday.

