Moisture moves in, creating possible storms for Father's Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - A deep ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic will continue to slide away from Florida, allowing a weak low to develop over the peninsula late Sunday night, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos.

This change to the weather pattern will begin to move more moisture into the area by Sunday afternoon. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms Sunday.

"The east coast sea breeze will develop Sunday, with most of the activity developing west of I-95," Campos said.

Throughout the day and early evening, storms will move west. Models are showing a 60 to 70 percent chance for most interior areas and a 30 to 50 percent chance for areas east, from the Melbourne to Sanford line.

"The main threats for any thunderstorms will be lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds of 40 miles per hour," Campos said.

The skies will will stay mostly cloudy Sunday. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s. Most of the activity on the radar should taper off by Sunday evening.

"Tonight, cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the mid-70s," Campos said.

This pattern will get more stormy through Wednesday as the wind flow shifts more southwesterly.

Afternoon rain coverage increases to 70 percent, with highs in the upper 80s.

