Moisture to creep in for Monday forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - As high pressure begins to move back toward the northeast, moisture will creep back in. This means a little more cloud cover will be noticeable, but as far as rain goes, there's not much in the forecast just yet.

The cold front that passed us still lingers to south. Overnight and into Monday, it will move back toward central Florida and be the focal point for our rain chances to kick off the work week.

A few showers are possible Monday morning, but most areas will start off cool and mainly dry. As the day progresses, the rain chances will go up. The rain will begin from the south and move toward the north. A few heavy rain events could happen in Brevard and Volusia counties tomorrow, but most of the really stormy stuff will stay over open water.

Rain chances for Monday are at 40%. This percentage will go down to 20% by the middle of the work week.

As far as temperatures go, we're back to the mid 80s at least until next weekend when the next cold front rolls through.

The tropics are nice and quiet with nothing expected to develop over the next five days.

Meanwhile, boating along the coast won't be all that easy. Gusty winds along with passing storms will make things hazardous. A small craft advisory is in place through Monday night at 7. Expect seas to range between 5-7 feet. Northeast winds will range 15-20 knots with gusts a little stronger at times.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.