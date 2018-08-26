Monday, Tuesday predicted to bring more heat as August ends

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday brought another late August hot and humid day with showers popping up all over the place. The chance of rain tomorrow will decrease Sunday, but only slightly.

News 6 meteorologist Danny Treanor said a strong east breeze kept most of the rain away from the coast but ended up pushing it toward inland areas. Showers and thunderstorms brought some heavy downpours, along with thunder and lightning.

The showers are predicted to end around 9 p.m., allowing temperatures to drop down into warm and muggy mid 70s.

Monday starts the last full week of August. The chance of rain will hover around 40 percent for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be slightly above normal for this time of year and will top out at about 93 degrees inland and 89 degrees along the coast.

The remainder of the week will bring an increased amount of moisture and therefore an increased chance of rain toward the end of the week and into the weekend.

"Get ready to experience more heat in the upcoming week as we wrap up August and begin September," Treanor said.



