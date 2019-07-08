More heat and rain expected for central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The cycle of heat and rain continues in Central Florida.

Showers and thunderstorms are a part of the everyday weather picture and the upcoming week is no exception.

Most of the storms and rain will end by midnight, with overnight lows ranging from 73 in Daytona Beach and Orlanda and 72 in Palm Bay.

Temps will peak back near 90 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain chances at or above 50%.

There should be some improvement by next weekend.

We're keeping an eye on a potential low over Tennessee that might slip into the Gulf of Mexico. It could take on some tropical tendencies.

Only 78 days are left until fall, except in Florida, where summer lasts who more months.

