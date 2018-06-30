LIVE RADAR: More heavy rain to drench Central Florida Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. - What will start off as a foggy Saturday in Central Florida is predicted to end with more of the same -- afternoon storms bringing heavy rains.

Thick fog in Palm Coast will last for a few hours, with the rest of Central Florida predicted to see occasional patchy fog. Morning temperatures will stay in the mid-70s.

As the day goes on, those temperatures are expected to rise. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said Saturday afternoon temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain coverage is predicted to be 70 percent.

"With afternoon storms the biggest threats will be the heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds," Cokinos said.

Boating advisories are in place from Sanford to the Seminole and Orange county line. The advisories are due to recent heavy rain that has caused the St. Johns River to rise. The higher water covers docks and other potentially hazardous debris that would normally be visible.

"Be sure to slow down while on the water and watch for debris," Cokinos said.



Bridge clearance will also be lower than normal. Coastal boaters should know the Intracoastal waterway will have a moderate chop, with seas averaging between two and three feet.

Here's a look at high temperatures today. We will have more storms picking up after the noon hour. Rain coverage is 70%. Keep in mind strong storms are possible w/ heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and wind gusts up to 50 mph being the main impacts. pic.twitter.com/wUmU0xxato — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 30, 2018

Cokinos stressed that boaters should use caution as afternoon storms begin.

"Conditions could turn very hazardous in a short period of time," she said.

Those storms will gradually clear out by night, leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-70s.



