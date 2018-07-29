More humidity, rain expected in Sunday forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many area saw rain amounts over 1 inch on Saturday, including Orlando with 1.23 inches and Daytona Beach with 2.04 inches. More of the same is expected for Sunday.

Conditions tonight will be very muggy and temperatures will only go down into the low to mid 70s.

The highs on Sunday will once again jump into the 90s, ranging from 89 in Melbourne and Daytona Beach to 92 in Orlando. Plus the chance of rain is 60 percent.

For boating and going to the beach.... the earlier the better. Thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon.

No major change expected in the upcoming week as rain chances remain on the high side of 50 to 60 percent.

In the tropics, no development expected over the next five days.​

Monday will start a week that is predicted to bring more of the same, with high rain chances of 60 percent.

