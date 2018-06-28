More lightning, gusty winds, heavy rain expected in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's more of the same when it comes to the weather forecast in Central Florida: highs in 90s and afternoon storms.

"We are pinpointing the risk of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The timeline will be after 1 p.m. Expect winds greater than 50 mph, as well as very heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding and frequent lightning."

Some storms will linger into the evening.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s for the next several days. The record high on this date is 98, set in 1906.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

"The trend with the east and west coast sea breezes battling it out continues through the weekend," Bridges said.

There's also a 60 percent chance of rain on Friday.

"We will bump rain chances to 70 percent on Saturday," he said. "There's a 50-60 percent coverage of rain Sunday through next week."

Nothing is currently brewing in the tropics.

