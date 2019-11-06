More rain expected in Central Florida, but cooldown on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wednesday started with some fog across Central Florida, but rain will be the main weather story.

Orlando will reach a high of 86, with a 40% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 80. The record is 90, set in 2015.

Expect a high of 87 Thursday, with dry conditions.

"If you have outdoor plans, it will be hot but at least it won't rain," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Big changes will be here Friday."

Expect a 50% coverage of rain and a high of 79 as a front moves into the region.

"This front will bring a big cooldown for the weekend," Bridges said..

Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s over the weekend. The high Saturday will be 75. Sunday's high will be 79. Rain chances will be 10-20% both days.

