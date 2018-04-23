LIVE RADAR: More rain expected to soak Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another round of rain is on tap Monday in the Orlando area.

"We are pinpointing an unsettled pattern across Central Florida, leading to off-and-on rain chances for the next couple of days," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Sea breeze action will be a focal point for more scattered showers."

Expect a chance for a couple of embedded thunderstorms. Rain will be the greatest threat, with a chance of some localized flooding for the next several days.

Rain chances stand at 70 percent on Monday, with a high of 85 degrees. The average high on this date in Orlando is 84.

There's a 50 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, and a 10 percent chance on Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be in the mid-80s all week.

Orlando received 0.04 inches of rain on Sunday, putting the yearly rain deficit at 5.19 inches.

