More rain falls across Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - More rain is falling Wednesday across Central Florida.

"Rain chances will be at 70 percent for the first part of the day," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Some of the heavier thundershowers are pushing out to sea."

By the afternoon, rain chances will taper off and temperatures will begin to drop.

Orlando will see a high of 60 degrees. The average high on this date is 73.

The overnight low will dip to 47.

"Our northern zones will drop into the 30s," Bridges said. "In Marion County, expect temperatures in the upper 30s in Volusia County."

Central Florida will be dry Thursday -- Valentine’s Day -- with lots of sunshine. Expect a high of 75.

"We will rebound by Friday to a high of 82, with a 10 percent chance of rain," Bridges said. "Expect a high of 80 on Saturday, with rain chances at 20 percent."

Sunday's high will be 83, with a 10 percent chance of rain.

