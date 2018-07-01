More rain, hot temperatures in store for Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday's forecast is much like Saturday's, with hot weather and the chance for some heavy rains.

High temperatures are predicted to range from the upper 80s along the coast to the low 90s inland. Afternoon thunderstorms are predicted to return, but rain coverage is slightly lower than Saturday at 50 percent.

Another hot day with scattered storms in the afternoon. Not a complete wash out with rain coverage at 50%, but heavy rain with any passing thunderstorm is possible. Make it a great day! #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/FRjlmY4vz3 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) July 1, 2018

"There's still potential for some heavy downpours, so don't forget your rain gear," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Boating conditions are good, save for some storms later in the day that could be an issue for mariners.

The storms are expected to taper off in the early evening, leaving partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Cokinos said Monday is predicted to begin with sunshine and then bring a few storms later in the day.

