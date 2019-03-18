More rain, some wind on tap for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you liked Sunday's weather, you will like Monday, as well, as it's slated to bring a dash of more rain and some wind.

Better weather is coming by the end of the week, but in the meantime, those clouds will linger into the night, and a 40 percent chance of rain is in the forecast.

A north wind will bring some slightly cooler air into Central Florida with lows ranging from 50 in Ocala to 58 in Orlando to 62 in Palm Bay.

It'll be cloudy again Monday, with an additional element of wind.

Winds could gust up to 20 mph, while high temps are suppressed to the mid- to high 60s.

You can expect more of the same for Tuesday and Wednesday, with sunshine returning by Thursday, which is also the first full day of spring.

