More rain, thunderstorms expected in Central Florida Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday is expected to bring more of the same to Central Florida -- rain and heat.

Highs will reach the low to mid 90s, but News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said it will feel like triple digits outside.

Showers are expected to continue to pop up along the coast, with the afternoon being more active than the morning.

"These showers and thunderstorms are capable of producing heavy rain and frequent lightning," Cokinos said. "If you hear thunder, always be sure to head inside."

Storms will form closer to the coast and pick up in coverage and intensity as they move inward. Overall rain coverage is 60 percent.

These storms are predicted to clear out by 10 p.m., leaving lows in the mid 70s.

News 6 meteorologist Danny Treanor said Sunday is expected to see some improvement.

The day will begin with lots of sunshine. The clouds will show up by noon and thunderstorms will begin to move in during the afternoon. The overall rain chance is 50 percent.

Highs are predicted to hit 93 degrees inland and will be slightly cooler at the beach.

"Keep your umbrellas handy," Treanor said.

The tropics are expected to remain quiet for the next few days.

Tropical Storm Lane. recently downgraded from hurricane status, will continue to move slowly to the north-northwest but will stay south of Hawaii. Strong winds and heavy rain will still impact parts of the island, with 10 to 20 inches of rainfall possible.

Isolated showers are possible around noon then storms will pick up in the afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are all possible. Rain will clear out tonight. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/s1QTrw8GAa — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) August 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.