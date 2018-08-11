LIVE RADAR: More rain to blanket Central Florida Saturday; Area in tropics could develop

ORLANDO, Fla. - No relief from Central Florida's summer rains will come Saturday as the day is predicted to bring more showers and high heat.

The highs are expected to stay between 90 and 92 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms in the morning will move east over Marion, Lake, Volusia and Seminole Counties. Other counties will not necessarily be spared the rain, as showers will continue to pop up in the afternoon. Overall rain coverage is 60 percent.

All the rain is moving east to southeast this morning. Thunderstorms over Debary laying down some heavy rain and even some lightning. If you haven't received the rain yet, there's another chance this afternoon. Rain coverage 60%. #news6 pic.twitter.com/kO2oeoJTyI — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) August 11, 2018

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said there are possibilities for pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds, near 50 mph, in the early evening.

"Lots of lightning is possible with any thunderstorms that flare up," Cokinos said. "Make sure to be safe and stay indoors if you hear thunder."

Western zones will begin to clear out late in the day, according to Cokinos. The coast will be stormy through the early evening.

When the rain eventually does clear, it will leave partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday's forecast is similar, with more storms and 70 percent rain coverage.

Tropical Update

There is an area in the mid-Atlantic Ocean that has a slight chance for some development over the next few days as it moves westward.

"It's still pretty far out there," Cokinos said. "We will continue to keep an eye on it for you and bring you the changes as they happen."

Updated look at the tropics shows this wave has a slight chance of development over the next few days as it moves slowly westward. For now it's still far away in the Atlantic, but something we will continue to watch and bring you updates on. #news6 pic.twitter.com/qMRVcDOaKw — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) August 11, 2018

