More sea breeze storms to drench Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - All eyes are on Dorian, but what will Central Florida's weather be like before the storm possibly arrives here?

Orlando will see a high in the mid-90s, with a "feels like" temperature of 102. Rain chances stand at 50%, thanks to sea breeze storms.

The chance of rain increases to 60% Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 90s.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Rain chances jump to 70% over the holiday weekend when Dorian will possibly be over the region.

5AM Track keeps Dorian at tropical storm status. This could change. Landfall in Florida late Saturday/Early Sunday. pic.twitter.com/V9CJZlgule — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 27, 2019

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.