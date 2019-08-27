Weather

More sea breeze storms to drench Central Florida

Tropical Storm Dorian continues on path to Florida

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Troy Bridges - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - All eyes are on Dorian, but what will Central Florida's weather be like before the storm possibly arrives here?

Orlando will see a high in the mid-90s, with a "feels like" temperature of 102. Rain chances stand at 50%, thanks to sea breeze storms.

More Weather Headlines

The chance of rain increases to 60% Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances jump to 70% over the holiday weekend when Dorian will possibly be over the region.

