More sea breeze storms to light up Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sea breeze storms will again strike Central Florida on Tuesday.

Storms raced across the region Monday, causing damage to screen enclosures and uprooting trees in Sanford. No major damage or injuries were reported.

"Storms on Tuesday will again be pushing in from west to east across Central Florida into the afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Some storms will be strong, with gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain."

Expect a high of 93 degrees in Orlando. The average high on this date is 92.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Highs will hover near 93 through the weekend.

"Drier air will lead to lower rain chances by Wednesday," Bridges said.

There's a 30 percent chance of rain on Wednesday and a 20 percent chance from Thursday through Saturday. Sunday bumps back to 30 percent.

Orlando has a yearly rain surplus of 2.97 inches.

Pinpointing the tropics

An area of low pressure in the open Atlantic, several hundred miles to the east of Bermuda and 700 miles south of Newfoundland, is producing a large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become somewhat more conducive for some subtropical or tropical development by Wednesday.

The system is forecast to move north and west over the colder waters of the north Atlantic by late Thursday or Friday, which would limit any additional development.

"Bottom line: the system will likely not develop into much of anything," Bridges said.

The hurricane center is giving it a 40 percent chance of development over the next two days.

