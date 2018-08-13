More storms expected as students head back to school

ORLANDO, Fla. - As more students head back to school in Central Florida, there's a good chance of rain across the region.

"There will be a 50 percent coverage of showers and storms into the afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Rain chances will start out at 30 percent in Lake, Marion and Sumter counties. That rain will fizzle and then lead right into the afternoon hours for most all of Central Florida."

There will be locally heavy rain in excess of 2 inches, as well as strong winds and frequent lightning. The storms will fade out during the evening hours after the loss of heating.

High temperatures will be near 93 on Monday and Tuesday, with "feels like" temperatures in the triple digits. The average high on this date is 92. The record is 99, set in 1961.

Highs will be in the mid-90s through the weekend.

Drier air will gradually decrease rain chances to 40 percent on Tuesday and 30 percent on Wednesday through Saturday. By Sunday, rain chances will be down to 20 percent.

Pinpointing the tropics

A small nontropical low pressure system located about 500 miles south of Newfoundland is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity.

Strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent significant development of the system.

During the next few days, it will it move south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph over the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center is only giving the system a 10 percent chance of development within the next two days and a 90 percent chance of development within the next five days.

