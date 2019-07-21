More storms Sunday afternoon, new area to watch in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. - Most of the storm activity early Sunday will stay out to sea, but a few storms could sneak into the beaches. Most will stay dry until the sea breeze lights up early Sunday afternoon.

Like Saturday, the storms will push inland containing torrential rain and frequent lightning. Highs climb back into the low to mid-90s with the feels like temperature near 100 degrees.

Beach forecast

With a southerly to southeasterly breeze, the rip current threat remains relatively low.

Tropical Update

A new, weak disturbance has emerged in the tropics. A cluster of storms east of the Bahamas has been given a 20 percent chance to develop into something tropical.

Rain chances locally could increase during the middle of next week.

