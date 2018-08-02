More strong storms possible in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances will remain high across Central Florida on Thursday, but brighter days may be on the way.

There will be a 60 percent coverage of storms in the Orlando area, mainly after noon.

"Some storms will be strong with winds greater than 50 mph as drier air builds into the upper levels of the atmosphere," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "With the drier air aloft and lots of lower-level moisture, there is a greater risk of severe storms."

The main threat will be frequent lightning, strong wind gusts and heavy rain that could add up to 3 inches or more and some isolated spots.

"This could lead to localized flooding and could produce urban river and poor drainage flooding across Central Florida," Bridges said.

Expect some rain as ealy as the lunch hour. Here is #FutureRadar at NOON today! pic.twitter.com/9IztAEql5l — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 2, 2018

Most of the storms will develop along the east and west coast sea breezes as they push inland off the beaches through the afternoon.

"Lower moisture levels in the atmosphere by the weekend and into next week will help to lower rain chances in the coming days," Bridges said.

Rain chances dip to 30 percent on Friday and Saturday before bumping to 40 percent on Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s in the Orlando area into next week. The average high for this time of year is 92.

