More summer storms on tap this week in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you've had enough rain this summer, too bad, there's more on the way.

"The big story for the next several days will be the heat and the storms," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Moisture in the atmosphere will increase, leading to more rounds of scattered storms. The storms will have embedded lightning, strong winds and heavy rain."

Bridges said the east and west coast sea breezes will push most of the storms inland through the afternoon.

"Flooding will be a concern over the next few days as the St. Johns River is above action stage," he said.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s for the next several days.

Orlando will warm up to 94 on Monday and Tuesday, with the rain chances up to 50 percent.

Rain chances are slightly lower on Thursday.

"Officially, we saw 0.64 inches of rain on Sunday, putting the surplus at 2.65 inches in Orlando since the first of the year," Bridges said.

Check out that SURPLUS in Volusia county. pic.twitter.com/JPe4FKlJVD — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 20, 2018

Watch News 6 for more weather updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.