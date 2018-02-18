Warm, sunny weather continues into Orlando's workweek

ORLANDO, Fla. - Conditions in the Orlando area won't be changing for the start of the workweek, so expect another round of fog in the morning.

Sunday has been another nice, warm day and will transition into a mild night with clear skies.

"However, once the winds become calm, the chance for fog will increase," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said.

Temperatures will range from 62 degrees in Ocala to 64 degrees in Orlando and Palm Bay.

Presidents' Day Monday will feature another warm day, with temperatures running about 10 degrees above normal.

Highs Monday will range from 78 degrees in Daytona Beach to 81 degrees in Melbourne and 83 degrees in Orlando.

"Boating and beach conditions for the Monday holiday will be good, with a moderate rip current predicted," Treanor said. "Water temperature is about 66 degrees."

The week ahead will bring some foggy mornings, warm temperatures and a lack of rain.

