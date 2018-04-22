Much-needed rain on its way Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gray and overcast with some spotty rain with an occasional downpour marks Earth Day for Central Florida, and some much needed additional rain is on tap for Monday and Tuesday.

We'll have more of the same going into the evening hours -- windy and cloudy with a 50 percent or better chance for rain. Lows Sunday night will range from 65 in Ocala to 68 in Orlando and 70 in Palm Bay.

The chance of rain ramps up on Monday as a new cool front heads our way and interacts with the current humid, warm air in Central Florida. Rain chances will jump to 70 percent, and temperatures will be 80 in Daytona Beach, 84 in Orlando and 82 in Cocoa.

More rain will be here on Tuesday, but will begin to back down by Tuesday night ,allowing more sunshine and warmer temperatures for Wednesday. We'll have a short dry period on Wednesday and Thursday, with rain chances coming back by the weekend.

