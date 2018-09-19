Muggy conditions swamp Orlando area; tropical wave forms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida will once again be hot and humid, and afternoon storms will pop up in some areas.

"Expect another toasty afternoon on Wednesday, with highs running near the mid-90s," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Plenty of humidity is in place, making it feel even hotter, with the heat index reaching the triple digits."

Orlando will see a high near 94 degrees. The average high on this date is 89. The record is 97, set in 1933.

Some areas will get some slight relief from the heat later in the day as a few showers and thunderstorms develop after 4 p.m. The chance of rain will be 30 to 40 percent.

"Our wind pattern will gradually shift over the next few days, allowing temperatures to decrease to near 90 degrees, with rain chances remaining consistent at 30 to 40 percent," Campos said.

High temperatures will remain near average in time for the start of fall. Autumn officially begins at 9:54 p.m. Saturday.

Watching one tropical wave out over the Atlantic with a 20% chance of development. More heat and storms return to our local forecast today. pic.twitter.com/1mV1Y9AvIk — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) September 19, 2018

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is producing a large area of clouds about 1,200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the wave a 20 percent chance of potential tropical development within the next five days as it tracks west at 10-15 mph.

"It's too early to know if the system will develop or where it could head," Campos said.

