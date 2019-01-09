Near-freezing temperatures coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here comes the cooldown.

After several days of warm weather, Central Florida will see cooler temperatures over the next few days.

"An approaching front will bring a change to the region, but it will not bring any rain," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando will see a high of 72 on Wednesday, near the average high of 71 for this time of year.

Overnight lows early Thursday will dip into the 30s and 40s across the area.

"Some areas of Marion County could see temperatures get close to freezing," Bridges said.

Don't be caught off guard! Here is how cold tomorrow morning will be! pic.twitter.com/LoOpAijcNd — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) January 9, 2019

Expect a high temperature of 61 degrees on Thursday under sunny skies.

Lows early Friday will be in the low 40s in Orlando.

Expect a high of 68 on Friday.

Highs will be in the mid-70s over the weekend, with rain chances at 20 percent both days.

