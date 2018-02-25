Near-record heat continues in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents in the Orlando area woke up to some patchy fog again Sunday. It's expected to last a few hours into the morning before mostly sunny skies return.

Once the fog clears, Sunday will be another warm day.

The Orlando area will feel near-record temperatures, with highs expected in the upper 80s Sunday afternoon.

"If you plan on heading to the coast to enjoy the day, highs will be closer to the mid-80s," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

There will be a moderate risk for rip currents at the beaches.

Rip currents are channels of fast-moving water that can pull swimmers away from the shore.

Volusia County officials also offered the following rip current tips:

If you are caught in a rip current, remain calm and do not fight the current. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current and then swim to the shore.

If you are unable to swim out of the current, calmly float or tread water. If you are unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself by waving or yelling for help.

"An isolated shower can't be ruled out of the forecast Sunday, but most areas will remain dry," Cokinos said.

Overnight lows will stay in the mid- to upper 60s. Patchy fog will be possible again Monday, with otherwise partly cloudy skies.

