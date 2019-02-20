Near-record heat, spotty showers expected in Orlando area

Sunrise over the Daytona Beach pier on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. - More near-record heat and a few spotty showers are in Wednesday's forecast for the Orlando area.

"We have a warm and muggy start across Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "It’s all because of the south-southeast breeze that will kick up near 15 to 20 mph."

Overnight lows in the mid- to upper 60s are close to the average high -- 74 degrees -- for this time of year.

Orlando will see a high of 85. The record high is 89, set in 1988.

There's a 30 percent coverage of rain in Central Florida.

"The front that brought a few spotty showers Tuesday will linger," Bridges said. "This is certainly not a washout."

Thursday could see a high of 88, with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Friday through Sunday, with a 20 percent chance of rain.

