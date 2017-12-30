New Year's Eve forecast: Chilly temps, few showers possible

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday finally brought some sunshine to Central Florida after two days of gloom, but the chilly temperatures remain.

Clear skies Saturday night mean the temperatures will drop rapidly after sunset.

Low temperatures Saturday night will range from 40 degrees in Ocala, 42 degrees in Palm Bay and 47 degrees in Orlando.

Sunday's weather will be similar to Saturday's, with temperatures reaching 65 degrees in Daytona Beach, 68 degrees in Orlando and 69 degrees in Titusville.

A 40 percent chance of rain is expected to move into the New Year's Eve forecast, with temperatures in the 50s.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

By New Year's Day, rain chances will increase to 50 percent. Severe weather is not expected.

The first week of the new year is expected to bring some rain. Cold weather will move in by Wednesday with overnight temperatures in the 30s.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.