Nice, breezy day on tap for Orlando

Highs to reach mid-80s over weekend

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Samara Cokinos - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a couple of days of rain, picture-perfect weather returns Wednesday to Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high of 78 under sunny skies, with no chance of rain.

"It will be a little breezy, with the north-northeast wind gusting near 20 mph for most of the day," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "This means it will be a little bumpy on the water for boaters, so use caution while you're out there."

Beachgoers should swim near a lifeguard due to a moderate risk for rip currents. 

The overnight low will be near 60.

Thursday's forecast will be a bit warmer, with highs in the low 80s and not as breezy.

"Rain returns Friday, but slacks off enough just in time for a great weekend," Cokinos said.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Friday through Sunday. 

Rain chances are 50 percent Friday but taper off to 20 to 30 percent over the weekend.

