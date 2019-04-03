Nice, breezy day on tap for Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a couple of days of rain, picture-perfect weather returns Wednesday to Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high of 78 under sunny skies, with no chance of rain.

"It will be a little breezy, with the north-northeast wind gusting near 20 mph for most of the day," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "This means it will be a little bumpy on the water for boaters, so use caution while you're out there."

Beachgoers should swim near a lifeguard due to a moderate risk for rip currents.

The overnight low will be near 60.

Thursday's forecast will be a bit warmer, with highs in the low 80s and not as breezy.

It's cool enough for a light jacket at the bus stop this morning, but by the afternoon jeans & tee-shirts will be just fine for the kids. Sunny skies in the upper 70s with low humidity & and cool northeast breeze 10-15 mph. A+ Wednesday! #news6 pic.twitter.com/o9C3RDQmHF — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) April 3, 2019

"Rain returns Friday, but slacks off enough just in time for a great weekend," Cokinos said.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Friday through Sunday.

Rain chances are 50 percent Friday but taper off to 20 to 30 percent over the weekend.

