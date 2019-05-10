Nice day on tap, but what's the weather going to be on Mother's Day?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Scattered showers are expected Friday across Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high of 90 with a mix of sun and clouds and a 30% coverage of rain. The average high on this date is 87.

"If you are planning to go to the beach over the next few days, rip currents will be elevated through the weekend due to rough surf," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Here is #FutureRadar at 4PM today. Expect a 30% coverage of rain. pic.twitter.com/VseoxO7MJ0 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 10, 2019

Highs will be in the low 90s over the weekend.

"Expect rain chances at 30% Saturday and 50% on Mother's Day as a front approaches," Bridges said.

Highs will be the upper 80s to start next workweek.

Rain chances will be at 30% for most of next week.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.