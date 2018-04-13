Nice day on tap in Orlando, but severe weather possible this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando area will see a pleasant, warm day Friday, but big changes are coming this weekend.

Orlando will see a high of 84, two degrees above the average on this date. There's a 10 percent chance of rain.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday's high could reach 90, with a 20 percent chance of showers.

"A new front will build in across Central Florida through the weekend," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Sunday's high will reach the mid-80s, but rain chances soar to 80 percent.

"Some storms could be strong to severe," Bridges said. "Expect heavy rain, lightning and strong, gusty winds."

Temperatures will cool after the front passes, with Monday's high expected to be 74 degrees.

Orlando's yearly rain deficit stands at 4.50 inches.

Here is the Severe Threat for SUNDAY afternoon! pic.twitter.com/INR9e6ejAJ — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 13, 2018

