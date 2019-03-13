Nice days on tap in Orlando area, but front brings changes for weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - The workweek will end with a gradual warmup in Central Florida.

Wednesday's high in Orlando will reach 82 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The average high on this date is 77.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

There's no chance of rain Thursday or Friday as sunny skies will bring highs in the mid-80s.

A new front arrives for the weekend, however, dropping highs into the 70s. There's a 40 percent coverage of rain Saturday and 30 percent Sunday.

Rain chances remain next week, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

