Nice weather continues in Orlando, but beach warnings linger

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida will see a lovely weather day on Wednesday.

"We continue to pinpoint an area of high pressure off the east coast of Florida, bringing a slight breeze out of the east-southeast," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The breeze will not be nearly as strong as we saw Tuesday."

Most of Central Florida started the day in the 50s, but the high will reach 83 by 3 p.m. The average high on this date is 80. The record high is 92, set in 1994.

"We continue to see boating concerns and rip currents, and there is a small craft advisory in effect along the coast," Bridges said. "Expect high seas and a breeze just off the immediate coast."

The overnight low will be near 60 degrees.

Orlando saw no rain on Tuesday, putting the yearly rain deficit at 4.73 inches.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s from Thursday through Easter Sunday.

Rain chances return to the forecast on Friday at 30 percent and jump to 40 percent on Easter.

Sunday's sunrise will be at 7:14 a.m., with temperatures near 63 degrees in Orlando.

