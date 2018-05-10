Nice weather lingers in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nice weather continues to dominate the Orlando-area forecast, but rain is still expected for some spots over Mother's Day weekend.

"We are pinpointing dry air across Central Florida for Thursday and Friday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This will translate into a fire danger that will be elevated for the next couple of days."

Highs in Orlando will be 90 degrees, slightly above the average high of 87 for this time of year.

"The wind will not be a huge factor out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph," Bridges said.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Changes are on the way for the weekend.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

"Expect an area of low pressure to build in the Bahamas and move west-northwest into Florida," Bridges said. "The system will bring a 60 percent coverage of rain on Saturday and Sunday."

High temperatures will not be as hot through the weekend. Expect a high in the upper 80s on Saturday and the lower and mid-80s on Mother’s Day.

Today will be even hotter! pic.twitter.com/n9hMI0pLDw — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 10, 2018

Rain chances will remain in the forecast through Wednesday at 50 percent.

The yearly rain deficit for Orlando stands at at 5.81 inches.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.