Nice week of weather looms in Orlando area after rain moves out

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a day of soaking rain across many parts of Central Florida, the region will see minimal showers on Tuesday.

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said there's a 20 percent chance of rain in the Orlando area as a weak front moves to the south.

"We officially saw 0.04 inches of rain in Orlando on Monday, putting our deficit at 5.23 inches since Jan. 1," Bridges said.

Orlando will see a high of 84 on Tuesday, which is the average high on this date. The record high is 99, set in 1923.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s from Wednesday through Sunday.

"Rain chances move out of the picture as drier air moves in for Wednesday and Thursday," Bridges said. "Expect only a 20 percent chance of a couple showers on Friday and dry conditions through the weekend."

