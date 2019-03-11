Nice week of weather on tap in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday started with patchy fog and temperatures near 70 degrees.

The high will reach 87, with partly cloudy skies and a 10 percent chance of rain. The record high on this date is 91, set in 1918.

"High pressure in the low levels of the atmosphere is centered over Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "With high pressure dominating, we will see plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds developing."

Winds will generally be out of the south and southwest.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

It will be hot, but today still gets an A at the #BusStop! pic.twitter.com/RYNK9jzCd7 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) March 11, 2019

Rain chances remain low at 20 percent Tuesday, with a high of 83.

Highs will range from the low to mid-80s Wednesday through Friday, with no chance of rain.

"A new front then approaches, dropping temperatures Saturday and Sunday into the mid- to upper 70s, with rain chances at 40 percent Saturday and 30 percent Sunday," Bridges said.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.