Nice week of weather on tap in Orlando area

Highs soar to upper 80s Monday across Central Florida

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Troy Bridges - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday started with patchy fog and temperatures near 70 degrees.

The high will reach 87, with partly cloudy skies and a 10 percent chance of rain. The record high on this date is 91, set in 1918.

"High pressure in the low levels of the atmosphere is centered over Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "With high pressure dominating, we will see plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds developing."

Winds will generally be out of the south and southwest.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Rain chances remain low at 20 percent Tuesday, with a high of 83.

Highs will range from the low to mid-80s Wednesday through Friday, with no chance of rain.

"A new front then approaches, dropping temperatures Saturday and Sunday into the mid- to upper 70s, with rain chances at 40 percent Saturday and 30 percent Sunday," Bridges said.

