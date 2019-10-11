Nice weekend on tap in Central Florida as rain, rain goes away

ORLANDO, Fla. - What a difference a day makes.

Rain chances will be much lower across Central Florida as dry air builds in.

"This dry air is building in behind a weak front," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The front is not bringing big changes in temperatures, but it will bring in much lower rain chances."

The high in Orlando will be in the mid- to upper 80s for the next several days. The average high on this date is 86.

"Expect a 20% chance of rain Friday, with 10% rain chances from Saturday through Tuesday," Bridges said.

While Daytona Beach has a yearly rain surplus of 7.64 inches, Orlando has a deficit of 7.7 inches.

Pinpointing the tropics

A low pressure system off the northeastern mid-Atlantic coast of the United States is producing rain and a few thunderstorms.

The system is moving away from the United States and has a 20% chance of development within the next five days.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave accompanying a broad area of low pressure is moving off the coast of Africa.

It has a 20% chance to develop tropical characteristics over the next five days.

"It will be moving closer to the Cabo Verde Islands and we shall watch it, but it's far, far away right now," Bridges said.

