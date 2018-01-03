Not snow fast: Central Florida won't see freezing temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. - A developing low will lift into the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Gusty northwest winds on the backside of the low will usher in the coldest air in several years.

Showers will be likely overnight Tuesday along the coast, with a good chance for the interior counties as the low moves in. Low temperatures will be in the 40s for interior sections away from the coast and north/west of the I-4 corridor.

It will only bottom out in the 50s elsewhere due to added cloud cover. The low will intensify quickly and move up the coast through Wednesday morning, bringing rounds of rain and gusty winds.

Although it will feel like freezing, actual air temperatures will remain well above the freezing mark of 32 degrees, which is why rain is expected, but not snow. The best chance for snow flurries will be far northern Florida and into Georgia.

Cold and dry air will replace the rain by Wednesday afternoon. Highs temperatures will generally be in the mid 50s to low 60s. But as the sun sets, temperatures will drop dramatically.

Significantly colder air will settle in for the rest of the week starting Wednesday night. Models show overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 30s areawide Thursday and Friday morning.

Winds will also make it feel like the mid-to-low 20s for a few hours. Winter weather advisories for freezing temperatures and low wind chills will likely be needed for most, if not all, of east central Florida.

In fact, wind chill readings in the 30s may last through the early afternoon Thursday for Central Florida.

Temperatures will be very slow to climb Thursday with highs barely reaching the 50-degree mark. Another night of freezing temperatures for much of the area will be forecast again Friday morning. Some areas will likely experience three to six hours of freezing temperatures.

A gradual warming trend awaits us for the weekend, with highs returning to the upper 60s to low 70s.

