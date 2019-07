ORLANDO, Fla. - Prior to the heavy rain and thunderstorms Friday evening, some area residents got a glimpse of very cool, but ominous clouds.

Pete Petrino snapped this photo of a shelf cloud as it moved through the Villages. Shelf clouds tend to precede heavy rain and wind.

Shelf clouds form when warm air is forced up and over cooler air. The air condeses and forms the low-hanging, jagged clouds like the ones in the picture.

