Orlando area continues to flirt with record highs

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday has been another warm February day in the Orlando area, with above-average temperatures making an appearance once again.

"The heat is expected to continue for the majority of the week and record highs will be approached," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said.

But before then, some showers, mostly scattered and isolated, will be around during the early part of Sunday evening.

After the small dose of rain, clearing skies, mild temperatures and a chance for fog are expected to follow.

Lows Sunday night will range from 63 degrees in Ocala, 66 degrees in Palm Bay and 68 degrees in Orlando.

Once the sun burns off the patchy fog that is to come Monday, temperatures will quickly rise, resulting in highs of 86 degrees in Melbourne and Daytona Beach and 88 degrees in Orlando.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

There is a 20 percent chance of late afternoon and evening rains.

"More of the same is expected for the majority of the week, until Friday, when the next mass of cooler, drier air arrives and knocks the temperature back down to near normal," Treanor said.

Temperatures next weekend could drop to the 70s.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.