Orlando area feeling cooler, drier after day of strong storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - On the first day of winter, Central Florida gave to me, cooler weather and a strong breeze.

Winter officially begins Friday at 5:23 p.m., after a well-organized front pushes a secondary front across the Florida peninsula Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures to the Orlando area after a day of strong storms.

Winds could still be strong Friday, with a wind advisory in effect through 7 p.m. for most of Central Florida, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos.

Temperatures will reach highs in the mid-60s, with a 40 percent chance for a few fast-moving showers to move through before the weekend, Campos said.

It won't warm up much through the weekend, with highs staying in the mid-60s and lows dipping into the 40s. Expect mostly clear skies.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

Temperatures will begin to warm back to the mid- to low 70s by the start of next week, which is near normal for this time of year. Expect mostly dry conditions for your holiday celebrations.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.