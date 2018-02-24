Orlando area feeling near-record temps, seeing slight chance of rain

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday has been a day filled with mixed skies and warm temperatures, and that pattern is expected to continue.

"Near-record warm temperatures continue to hold a grip on Central Florida and Sunday looks

the same," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday, as winds continue from the Southeast, allowing an

isolated shower from the ocean to move inland.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night, with temperatures reaching lows of 64 degrees in Ocala and 67 degrees in Orlando and Palm Bay.

"Sunday will flirt with record-high temperatures as a 20 percent chance for rain continues," Treanor said.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

Highs will range from 83 degrees in Daytona Beach and Melbourne to 87 degrees in Orlando. The normal high temperature for the Orlando area this time of year is 74 degrees.

A similar weather pattern is expected next week, with temperatures staying in the 80s. There will also be a chance for isolated showers each day.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.