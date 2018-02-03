Orlando area staying cloudy, cool Saturday ahead of big changes

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a bit of a cool start to the weekend in the Orlando area.

"Wake-up temperatures are in the 40s and 50s," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "The cold front is well to our south now, so we will be mainly dry with cloudy skies all day."

Highs will stay in the mid- to upper 60s Saturday afternoon.

Northeast winds will remain elevated at 10-20 mph, keeping the waters a bit hazardous for most of the day.

A small craft advisory will be in place through the afternoon. Expect the seas to range between 5 and 8 feet and choppy waters.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

Overnight won't be as breezy. It will still be cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-50s.

"Tomorrow we start out mainly dry and cloudy, but pack your rain gear," Cokinos said.

Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will pick up Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.