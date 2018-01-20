Orlando area feels warmer temps ahead of another cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. - Warmer temperatures returned to the Orlando area Saturday and brought some clouds back with them.

"High temperatures Saturday got closer to normal, and by Sunday, the temps will be slightly above normal," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said. "But in the meantime, the overnight lows will still have a bit of a chill."

Lows Saturday night will range from 47 degrees in Ocala, with a 20 percent chance of rain, to 55 degrees in Orlando, with a chance of sprinkles, and 50 degrees in Palm Bay, with more clouds.

Sunday will be warmer, but expect to see more clouds. Highs will range from 74 degrees in Melbourne, to 73 degrees in Orlando and 68 degrees in Daytona Beach.

Many areas will experience foggy conditions Sunday night and Monday morning.

Monday will be a warm day, with a chance of rain present by Monday night and Tuesday.

Another cold front returns Wednesday to clear skies, but won't bring back the freeze. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 60s.

