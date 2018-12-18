Orlando-area forecast: Cool morning, nice day, storms on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. - It was another brisk start to the day across Central Florida, but Tuesday will be comfortable by the afternoon.

"We are waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s, with some areas of dense fog," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Skies will clear, however, allowing for highs to max out near in the low 70s."

Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

Wednesday's high will be in the mid-70s, with a 10 percent chance of rain.

"Our next best chance of rain comes Thursday, with a coverage increasing to 90 percent," Campos said, "This strong front will also increase the risk of strong to severe storms by the afternoon."

Strong to severe storms possible Thursday afternoon, as a strong front passes through Central Florida. Details on the timing coming up on @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/mwE4OsmQlA — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) December 18, 2018

Once the front clears, cooler and drier air will settle in as winter officially begins Friday afternoon.

Friday's high will be in the mid-60s.

Saturday's high will be 61 in Orlando.

"Nice winter weather will continue for most of the weekend and into Christmas Eve," Campos said.

