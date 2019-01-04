Orlando-area forecast: Fog, record heat, rain, cooldown

ORLANDO, Fla. - There will be many facets to Friday's forecast in Central Florida, including fog, heat, rain and a cooldown.

"Low pressure situated over the lower Mississippi Valley will drag a cold front over the Gulf of Mexico and into Central Florida by the afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Ahead of this front, any patchy fog that developed in the morning will break up, followed by another warm day."

High temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s, with record highs likely in several areas.

FORECAST HIGH vs. RECORDS

Daytona Beach: 83 - 84 (1973)

Orlando: 85 - 86 (1938)

Sanford: 85 - 85 (2015)

Melbourne: 86 - 85 (2015)

The greatest chance of rain will be later in the afternoon, near to the northwest of the I-4 corridor where a band of showers along the front is expected to approach Lake and Volusia counties through sunset.

A few showers will hold as the system tracks south, keeping a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain for the southern counties.

"Behind the front, a drier and cooler air mass will begin filtering into the area and end shower chances by Saturday morning," Campos said.

Overnight lows will be noticeably cooler, with lows in the mid- to upper 50s.

"The weekend is looking nice. A cool, dry pattern will set up as high pressure builds in across the Gulf of Mexico," Campos said.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will range from the mid- to upper 60s for Orlando to Titusville northward, and the lower 70s for the southern half.

Overnight lows Sunday morning will be the coldest temperatures so far this year, with some areas dipping into the 40s.



