Orlando-area forecast: Warmup bringing 80s back this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dense fog blanketed portions of Central Florida early Monday, but it will give way to a mild day.

Orlando will see a high of 76 degrees. The average high on this date is 72.

"An area of low pressure, or what we call a short wave trough, off the mid-Atlantic southeastern U.S. coast will eventually pull away and lead to more sunshine as the week progresses," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "High pressure will build in and we will see no rain chances all week."

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will reach 77 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be in the low 80s from Wednesday through Friday.

The weekend will see highs in the mid-70s.

