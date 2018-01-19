Orlando area to feel warmer temps throughout weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures began warming back up in the Orlando area Friday and will continue to warm through the weekend.
At 4 p.m. the temperature at Orlando International Airport reached 64 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 71 degrees.
"So while we are still below normal, its the warmest we have been since the cold air arrived mid-week," News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells said.
A frost advisory is in place for Marion County Friday night, as the temperature in Ocala is expected to drop to 35 degrees.
"Everywhere else in Central Florida will have a much milder night," Sorrells said.
The low in Orlando is set to drop to 45 degrees and no freeze warnings are in effect for the area.
On Saturday, skies will be partly sunny, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 70.
Sunday will be even warmer with a high of 74 degrees. Overnight lows will drop to 57 degrees.
The high Monday will be up to 78 degrees.
Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday with a 20 percent chance. Temperatures will reach a high of 75 degrees.
