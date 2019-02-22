Orlando area to flirt with record highs

ORLANDO, Fla. - Once again, the big weather story in Central Florida will be the heat.

Highs will reach the upper 80s in Orlando through the weekend.

Record highs could be set across the region on Friday.

The record high for Orlando on this date is 88, set in 2003.

The record high for Daytona Beach is 87, set in 1962.

The record high for Sanford is 88, set in 2003.

The record high for Melbourne is 88, also set in 2003.

"Any time temperatures warm up into the upper 80s with lots of humidity in place, we can’t rule out a few showers," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The coverage of rain iwill be minimal at 20 percent through the afternoon Friday and 30 percent Saturday. Expect only a 10 percent coverage of rain Sunday."

A front will come into the region by Monday, cooling temperatures a bit.

Monday's high will be 76, still above the average high of 74 for this time of year, with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Highs will remain in the upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday, with increasing rain chances Wednesday.

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.