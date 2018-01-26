Orlando area to see another breezy day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dry but breezy conditions will linger in Central Florida.

"On Friday, we'll see strong high pressure along the Eastern seaboard that will continue to keep us mostly dry," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Between this high to the north and low pressure to the south, a tight pressure gradient will result in gusty winds for another day."

A lake wind advisory is in effect for Central Florida, and a small craft advisory is in effect on the Atlantic waters. There's also a threat of rip currents for beachgoers.

Easterly winds will allow for some clouds to continue to stream onshore, with an occasional sprinkle or brief shower near the immediate coast.

Orlando will see a high near 70. The average high on this date is 72.

"Expect more of the same through Saturday, before big changes move into the area," Campos said.

A weak area of low pressure will move into Central Florida from the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday afternoon.

"Models are showing deep moisture spreading in ahead of the cold front," Campos said. "Some beneficial rain will be likely."

Scattered showers will be the main result, with a low chance for strong storms. Rain coverage will be about 70-80 percent from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

"Once the system moves out, highs will cool into the mid- to low 60s, with lows in the low 40s," Campos said.





